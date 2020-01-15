Adelaide's Hotel Richmond Welcome Seven World-Class Magicians In February

A select group of seven of the world's most amazing magicians are checking into Adelaide's Hotel Richmond, 128 Rundle Mall and transforming their rooms into bespoke, intimate performance spaces especially for the 2020 Adelaide Fringe from 14 February to 15 March.

Entitled The Extraordinary Guests of the Hotel Richmond, and produced by PiP Comic Illusionist (pictured) the collective show takes small audience groups through four of the Hotel Richmond's rooms to experience interactive vignettes up-close and personal, from a rotating group of four different magicians each night.

PiP Comic Illusionist is an Australian born magician, comedian, illusionist, actor & hypnotist. In 2012 PiP was a finalist on Australia's Got Talent and in 2014 he was classified as an 'Alien with Extraordinary Ability' by the U.S. Government and is now based in Las Vegas. His critically acclaimed sell-out shows are pushing the artform of magic and changing public perception of what they know it to be thanks to the unique and eccentric style of illusions he creates.

PiP says, 'I have been exploring different immersive concepts and when this idea came to me I knew I had to bring it to Adelaide, even though I had 7 days before applications closed. I was so excited about the concept I made it happen and I am over the moon I was able to make it a reality.

'This is such a unique experience with such a diverse range of incredible young magicians from around the globe, performing everything from sleight of hand to impossible illusions in such a rare intimate setting.'

The Extraordinary Guests at The Hotel Richmond comprises performances by the following artists:

PiP Comic Illusionist (Las Vegas/USA) performing 14 February - 15 March

Liam Power (Australia) performing 14 February - 1 March

Liam (pictured) is one of Sydney's busiest magicians with more than 15 years of performing experience under his belt and performances in a variety of situations and venues, including; television, corporate events, cruise ships, weddings, as well as performing magic over the airways on ABC radio. He has performed on national TV including The Morning Show and Studio 10 as well teaming up with The Fred Hollows Foundation to film a short documentary in Cambodia. Liam was also Speaker at TEDx UNSW in 2016. He's also facilitated team building classes for Google.

Erica Vanlee (Las Vegas/USA) performing 14 February - 1 March

Erica Vanlee is an American magician, actress and model. Erica's skills as a performer and her passion for the arts have taken her around the world. Her talent can be seen in multiple mediums including television, stage, and print. Her domestic TV credits include, Masters of Illusion (CW), Raising Hope (FOX), and Wrong on Every Level (Comedy Central). In film, she has worked side by side with Elijah Wood and Nicholas Cage in The Trust.

Simon Coronel (Australia/USA) performing 14 - 26 February

Los Angeles-based Simon possesses a unique skill set. He is a multi-award winning, world-renowned Illusionist and an experienced business consultant, sought after by companies worldwide for keynote presentations, consulting and interactive workshops. He is one of the few Australians to be regularly invited to perform at the world famous Academy of Magical Arts in Hollywood.

Simon is the winner of more than a dozen international awards, including two separate prizes at the FISM World Championships of Magic and Illusion (the Olympics of Magic) and on the Penn & Teller April Fool Us Special he was featured on the show and awarded a Fool Us Trophy.

Vincent Kuo (Australia) performing 27 February - 15 March

At 16 years old he dropped out to pursue magic full time.

At 17 he exploded online with over 15 million views.

At 18 the world's top magicians were talking about his magic.

During his challenge of creating 100 original magic tricks daily, Vincet went viral with millions of views. He then consulted for some of the world's most famous magic celebrities and represented Australia in the Olympics of Magic.

Claire Yistelle (France) performing 3 - 15 March

One of the few female professionals in the industry, Claire Yistelle is currently based between Asia, Australia & France. She specialises in a sophisticated and spectacular blend of comedy magic, mind-reading and influence that leaves the audience in stitches and wanting more.

Lewis Zhang (China) performing 3 - 15 March

Lewis Zhang is an Australian-Chinese Magician/Actor specialising in close-up/parlor magic. In 2012, Lewis made his television debut with his performance during the BTV Overseas Chinese Spring Festival Gala, watched by millions around the world. In 2013 he was a guest performer on Avenue of Stars. Lewis returned to Beijing in 2016 and began studying acting at the prestigious Beijing Film Academy (BFA); practising theatre and stage performance art. While still acting in movies, Lewis has also created custom performances for Swarovski, Lego and various television programs.

Tickets for The Extraordinary Guests of Hotel Richmond are priced between: $25 - $40 ($40 VIP tickets guarantee front row cushioned seating plus an exclusive collectIble VIP wristband not sold separately). Tickets may be purchased through FringeTix.





