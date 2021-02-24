Adelaide Festival Announces Botis Seva's BLKDOG and Natalia Osipova in Dance Double Bill

The 2021 Adelaide Festival has announced a bonus extra performance as part of the BLKDOG livestream event. In what will now be a formidable double bill, ballet superstar Natalia Osipova and her partner, the spell-binding contemporary dancer Jason Kittelberger, will present SIX YEARS LATER, a 25-minute duet choreographed by noted Israeli choreographer Roy Assaf.

Joint Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival Rachel Healy said: "What an absolute thrill to welcome Jason Kittelberger and Natalia Osipova into the 2021 Live from Europe program - joining Botis Seva's company in what will be an absolutely unmissable double bill. Natalia is a titan in the dance world - widely recognised as one of the greatest dancers of all time - and I'd walk over cut glass for any opportunity to see her perform!"

SIX YEARS LATER which was produced by Sadler's Wells, a world leading dance house based in London, will form the first part of the program and will be immediately followed by the original, Olivier Award-winning production of BLKDOG. Both productions will be performed live from Sadler's Wells in London via livestream.

Botis Seva's BLKDOG was commissioned by Sadler's Wells who chose to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their building by commissioning and presenting the work of three diverse dance makers. Following the success of its original season, the work won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production.

Choreographer, director and dancer Botis Seva said of the double bill: "We're incredibly excited to have Natalia and Jason joining us at Sadler's Wells with their performance of SIX YEARS LATER. The original commission to produce BLKDOG came from an impulse to present the work of a new generation of dance makers, who put dance firmly within present-day contemporary culture. The presentation of SIX YEARS LATER, choreographed by talented Israeli choreographer Roy Assaf, showcases another important new voice in dance. What a treat South Australian audiences are in for!"

BLKDOG and SIX YEARS LATER are a part of the Live from Europe series playing at the Adelaide Festival. The performance will be live streamed from the Sadler's Wells on Saturday 6 March to Her Majesty's Theatre in Adelaide as well as Middleback Arts Centre in Whyalla.

Live Stream Venues:

Her Majesty's Theatre

58 Grote Street, Adelaide

STREAMING: Medea / BLKDOG-SIX YEARS LATER / Eugene Onegin / Igor Levit

Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre

10 Watson Terrace, Mount Gambier

STREAMING: Medea / Igor Levit

Northern Festival Centre

106 Gertrude Street, Port Pirie

STREAMING: Midsummer Night's Dream

Chaffey Theatre

Seventeenth Street, Renmark

STREAMING: Midsummer Night's Dream

Middleback Arts Centre

141A Nicolson Avenue, Whyalla Norrie

STREAMING: Midsummer Night's Dream / BLKDOG-SIX YEARS LATER

Book at adelaidefestival.com.au or BASS 131 246