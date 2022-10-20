Chamber Music Adelaide Announces 2022 On The Terrace Chamber Music Festival

Four new commissions, five new venues and two curator partnerships will feature in Chamber Music Adelaide's 2022 On the Terrace chamber music festival.

To be held on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th November, On the Terrace is a welcoming and accessible free mini-festival featuring performances by more than 40 high-calibre musicians, including Adelaide's most beloved chamber ensembles, rising stars and special guests.

Celebrating Adelaide's status as a UNESCO City of Music, highlights of this year's event include:

A second day of chamber music performances in the West End Village and new venue partnerships with Samstag Museum, JamFactory, ACE, Nexus Arts and MOD.

The first public performances of four new chamber music works by South Australian composers, responding to themes of INVISBILITY as depicted within the exhibition of the same name at MOD.

A newly-established first nations curator partnership with the Centre for Aboriginal Studies in Music (CASM) which will see a dedicated First Nations On the Terrace showcase.

A newly-established intercultural partnership with Nexus Arts with a group of culturally diverse artists performing at On the Terrace.

Lecturer in Music at CASM Dylan Crismani, is excited for the new partnership which will see three Indigenous artists perform at On the Terrace, including the current CASM Ensemble.

"This partnership will be very beneficial in supporting CASM's community outreach...to achieve a rich and vibrant program as well as providing our students with industry ready skills, networks and professional outcomes," he said.

Chamber Music Adelaide's Chair, Jodi Glass, is looking forward to sharing the event with audiences and artists and commented "We are incredibly fortunate in Adelaide to have so many talented musicians and On the Terrace is a fantastic opportunity to see them perform live, free and in some of the most intriguing cultural spaces the City has to offer. It's a great day of discovering amazing and intimate musical experiences".

The two-day festival is presented by Chamber Music Adelaide in partnership with the Art Gallery of South Australia, State Library of South Australia, Migration Museum, South Australian Museum, MOD., Samstag Museum, ACE, Jam Factory and Nexus Arts.

Funding support for the program is provided through ArtsSA, the Federal Government's RISE Program and the City of Adelaide.