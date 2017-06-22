Will Ryan Murphy Stage a 50th Anniversary Production of THE BOYS IN THE BAND?

It has been reported that Ryan Murphy, the creator of "Glee" and the FX series, "Feud," and "American Horror Story" has optioned the rights to Mart Crowley's play The Boys in the Band. Sources tell the New York Post that Murphy's goal is to bring the show to Broadway for a 50th anniversary revival next spring.

According to the Post the play's story hovers around a boozy night with "a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party and some deliciously bitchy banter."

There is no word on casting yet, but sources have pointed to Jim Parsons and Neil Patrick Harris among names being considered.

The Boys in the Band broke new ground with its off-Broadway run in 1968, with its leading cast of gay characters and biting repartee. However, despite making history in the progression of leading queer characters on stage and in film, the play has been something of an issue for LGBT+ activists who feel that the play's characters perpetuate gay stereotypes.

Despite its problematic history, the film version is among the first major American motion pictures to revolve around gay characters and is often cited as a benchmark in the history of the queer canon.

Read the full story in The New York Post.

