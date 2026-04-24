Video: Watch Highlights of Micaela Diamond, Jasmine Amy Rogers & More in OKLAHOMA! at Carnegie Hall





Earlier this year, Carnegie Hall presented Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! in concert, featuring the Orchestra of St. Luke’s and conducted by Emmy- and Grammy–winning music director Rob Berman. The performance kicked off the Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 citywide festival, which runs through July 2026.

The cast included Tony- and Grammy Award-nominated Micaela Diamond as Laurey Williams and opera baritone Emmett O’Hanlon as Curly McLain in the lead roles as well as Parvesh Cheena, Jonathan Christopher, Tony Award-nominated Andrew Durand, Ana Gasteyer, Tony Award winner David Hyde Pierce, and Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers.

The groundbreaking 1943 musical Oklahoma!—which tells the story of love and rivalry in the American frontier—set a new standard for musical theater ushering in the “Golden Age” of Broadway musicals. This concert version of Oklahoma! with Orchestra of St. Luke’s features the original orchestrations by iconic Broadway and Hollywood arranger Robert Russell Bennett, whose contributions to Oklahoma! were indispensable.

Watch hightlights from the concert here, including clips of "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'", "Many a New Day", "The Farmer and the Cowman", "All Er Nothin" and more.

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