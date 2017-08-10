GROUNDHOG DAY
VIDEO: Tim Minchin Blasts Australian Marriage Equality Plebiscite in New Song

Aug. 10, 2017  

This afternoon, Groundhog Day composer, Tim Minchin entered the debate surrounding marriage equality in Australia with his own twist on the Peter Allen classic, 'I Still Call Australia Home'.

As the Australian government continues to deliberate over marriage equality, the video is meant to urge young voter turnout in an upcoming plebiscite on the matter. With his sizeable following, the native Aussie Tony nominee uses his platform well to deliver this very special cover of the song to his beloved homeland.

See Tim's take on the tune here!

