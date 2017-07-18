PRINCE OF BROADWAY
VIDEO: The Master, Harold Prince, Readies His Company for PRINCE OF BROADWAY!

Jul. 18, 2017  

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

This thrilling night of theatre includes hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson(Chicago), co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), direction by Prince himself, and original songs by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County).

Below, watch as Prince gives his company a pep talk on the first day of rehearsal!

