VIDEO: Stephen Karam, Young Jean Lee Recall Beginnings as a Playwright

Below, BWW brings you exclusive video content brought to you by TNT's newest show WILL, premiering Monday, July 10th at 9 pm/ET. Shakespeare is more relevant than ever - and TNT's WILL wants to highlight the people who are currently carrying on Shakespeare's legacy by pioneering new forms of storytelling, innovating traditional storytelling, pushing the boundaries of language, and inspiring the next generation of creators by impacting the culture with their work.

TNT has created original content featuring a group called "The New Shakespeare's." Two of the four are playwright Young Jean Lee and Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Karam. Watch both creatives discuss their beginnings as a playwright.

TNT is taking viewers back in time to Elizabethan England to tell the wild, rowdy story of young William Shakespeare in the brand new drama series Will. Newcomer Laurie Davidson plays the title role in this period drama told in a bold, contemporary style and played to a modern soundtrack that exposes all of Shakespeare's recklessness, lustful temptations and tortured brilliance.

Also starring are Olivia DeJonge (The Visit), Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Mattias Inwood (The Shanara Chronicles), Jamie Campbell Bower (The Twilight Saga), William Houston (Sherlock Holmes), Lukas Rolfe (Grantchester), Max Bennett (The Hollow Crown) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers ).

Related Articles