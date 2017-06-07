VIDEO: Practically Perfect! James Corden Presents 'Crosswalk the Musical: MARY POPPINS' on LATE LATE SHOW

This week's LATE LATE SHOW crosses the pond to London, England. And what better show to put on for the newest edition of 'Crosswalk the Musical' than MARY POPPINS! Below, watch host James Corden and his Acting Company perform the iconic musical in the middle of a London crosswalk - with a little help from Sir Ben Kingsley!

Each week night, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-nominated THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches.

Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

