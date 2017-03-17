Julie Andrews Responds to Trump's Proposed Cuts to the Arts in Moving Op-Ed

Legendary star of stage and screen, Julie Andrews, and her daughter, actress Emma Walton Hamilton, responded to Trump's proposed budget cuts to the arts in a new op-ed piece for CNN, and asks the public to reach out to their elected representatives to preserve existing programs.

"What if there was one activity that could guarantee your kids would do better in school and cope well with life's challenges?," the duo asks. "And what if this same activity helped them grow up to be lifelong learners, have more success in their chosen career, earn a higher salary and have more fulfilling relationships? What if it even made them more likely to volunteer, be philanthropic, vote - and ultimately, live longer, healthier, happier lives?"



They go on to contend that participating in the arts has the extra benefit of improving graduation rates, student's grades, and instilling a sense of self-esteem. "The arts are fundamental to our common humanity," they share. "Every time we attend the theater, a museum or a concert, we are literally feeding our souls, and investing in and preserving our collective future."



The authors conclude, "We feel it has never been more critical to advocate for and support the arts - not just in our schools, but in our communities and our lives. We therefore respectfully request that every member of our society - individuals, educators, administrators, business leaders - do everything possible to preserve and advance this most precious and essential resource, and demand that our elected representatives do the same."



Read the op-ed article in full HERE

Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton have co-written over 30 books for children and recently co-created JULIE'S GREENROOM, a new series available on Netflix globally today.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

