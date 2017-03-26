VIDEO: Jessie Mueller Hangs Up Her Apron and Bids Farewell to WAITRESS

Jessie Mueller took her final bow today as Jenna in the cast of Broadway's WAITRESS. The musical's Facebook filmed live as cast and creatives bid farewell to the songstress and wished her happy trails. Watch the video below!

Mueller won the 2014 Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and a 2015 Grammy Award for her performance as Carole King in Beautiful, The Carole King Musical. She made her Broadway debut opposite Harry Connick Jr. in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, for which she received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations. She was also seen on Broadway in The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination) andNice Work If You Can Get It. In her native Chicago, Mueller has won acclaim for starring roles in She Loves Me (Joseph Jefferson Award), Guys and Dolls, Fiddler on the Roof, Curtains and Carousel (Joseph Jefferson Award), among other musicals.

Multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony nominated singer-songwriter and New York Times best-selling author Sara Bareilles, who composed the music and lyrics for the hit Broadway show Waitress, will make her Broadway acting debut on March 31 in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson for a limited engagement of 10 weeks, through June 11, 2017. Joining her are TV star Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Pomatter, who inspires the expert pie-maker to create an "I Wanna Play Doctor with my Gynecologist" pie, and beloved Broadway leading man and Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Earl, Jenna's ne'er-do-well husband.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles