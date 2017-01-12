VIDEO: HAMILTON's Wayne Brady Jokes to Family & Friends: 'I Don't Get No Damn Comps'

Wayne Brady spoke to TMZ yesterday to share his excitement over taking on the role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Hamilton. However the actor wants to make one thing clear to everyone he knows - he can NOT get them tickets to the sold-out musical. "I don't get no damn comps!" joked the actor, who went on to reveal that he has wanted to take on the role of Aaron Burr ever since he first saw Leslie Odom Jr. perform it on Broadway. Watch the video in full below!



As BWW reported earlier this week, the five-time Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee will join the Chicago company of HAMILTON as Aaron Burr for a limited engagement Tuesday, January 17 thru Sunday, April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.



Brady made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO, and went on to a slew of television roles guest starring on "30 Rock," "Everybody Loves Chris," "Dirt," as well as recurring on "How I Met Your Mother," and hosted "Don't Forget the Lyrics. He was recently welcomed back to Broadway and received rave reviews starring as Lola in the Tony Award winning production of KINKY BOOTS.

