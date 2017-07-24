VIDEO: HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes Discusses His Daughter and the Fight to Cure Epilepsy

Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, appeared on Today this morning, along with his wife, Kelly, to discuss their personal journey with their baby daughter Adelaide's struggle with epilepsy.

Miguel is raising funds for CURE on behalf of his one-year-old daughter Adelaide. Adelaide suffers from Infantile Spasms (IS), a rare childhood epilepsy syndrome that can have profoundly negative long-term consequences. Starting at 7 months, Adelaide began having dozens of seizures per day and as a result has severe developmental and cognitive delays.

This year also culminates their successful campaign for My Shot at Epilepsy, a fundraising effort led by Miguel and Kelly Cervantes. The My Shot at Epilepsy campaign raised over $75,000 and released a widely seen PSA and Rap Video from Miguel.

Visit www.cureepilepsy.org for more information and to donate to help find a cure.

