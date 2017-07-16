VIDEO: Gonzalez and Iglehart Channel Their Inner Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez and James M. Iglehart know how to make the most out of an intermission. Watch as the pair takes on Ragtime's 'Wheels of a Dream' with impressive finesse!

Called by Time Magazine "A triumph for the stage," and by the International Herald Tribune "the best musical in twenty years," Ragtime won 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, and won both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score. RAGTIME is not only a powerful portrait of life in turn-of-the-century America, but a relevant tale for today. Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens ("Once On This Island," "Seussical," "Lucky Stiff"), noted playwright Terrence McNally, ("Kiss of the Spider Woman", "Master Class"), and based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, the musical intertwines the stories of three extraordinary families, as they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America. The Tony-winning score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems.



Featured are such show stopping songs as "Getting Ready Rag," "Your Daddy's Son," "Wheels of a Dream," "Till We Reach That Day," "Back To Before," and "Make Them Hear You." Book by Terrence McNally; music by Stephen Flaherty; lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

