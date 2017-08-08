VIDEO: Daveed Diggs: New Film WONDER is 'Incredible Lesson in Empathy'

Inspired by a real incident with a child with a facial difference, R. J. Palacio sat down and wrote the best-selling novel WONDER. The author stopped by this morning's TODAY on NBC along with Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs, who plays a teacher in the upcoming film adaptation. "It really is an incredible lesson in empathy," shares Diggs. Watch the appearance below!

Daveed Diggs is the vocalist of the experimental hip hop group clipping. and originated the role of Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway musical HAMILTON, for which he won a Grammy Award and Tony Award.

His recent TV credits include a role on ABC's BLACK-ISH, and appearances in THE GET DOWN, UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT and the upcoming series SNOWPIERCER.

Image courtesy of NBC

