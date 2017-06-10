Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Delivers Rhythmic Baccalaureate Address to Brown University

Jun. 10, 2017  

Hamilton sensation and Brown University alumnus and honorary degree recipient Daveed Diggs returned to the college to give the class of a 2017 the baccalaureate address, and he did it in perfect fashion. With a speech including a rhythmic rap/poem, Diggs delivered words of inspiration and shares memories of his time at the school. Watch the video, courtesy of Brown University on Facebook, below.

Diggs originated the role of Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the groundbreaking Broadway musical Hamilton, for which he earned not only a Tony but also a Grammy®. He has also appeared in such television series as The Get Down and Black-ish. In 2010, he teamed up with longtime friends Jonathan Snipes and William Hutson to form the experimental hip-hop/rap trio clipping. Their newest album, the critically acclaimed Splendor & Misery, debuted in September and earned a Hugo Award nomination for Best Dramatic Presentation.

His national tour credits include Word Becomes Flesh. Regional credits include In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, Mirrors in Every Corner. Albums include CLPPNG (Sub Pop Records) and Midcity with Clipping; Small Things to a Giant.

VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Delivers Rhythmic Baccalaureate Address to Brown University
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: Who Will Perform at the 2017 Tony Awards? List Announced!
  • PHOTOS: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda in MARY POPPINS RETURNS + More Details Revealed!
  • Breaking: Susan Stroman Will Direct Broadway-Bound CRAZY FOR YOU Revival in LA!
  • VIDEO: #HAM4BEY Creator Shares 'You Will Be Found' Tribute for Pulse
  • Malcolm McDowell to Co-Host BROADWAY BARKS with Bernadette Peters; Christy Altomare, Jenn Colella, Corey Cott, Christine Ebersole & More to Appear!
  • Michael Chernus, Krysta Rodriguez and More to Star in Vassar Powerhouse's 2017 Season; Princess Diana Musical Joins Lineup!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com