VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Delivers Rhythmic Baccalaureate Address to Brown University

Hamilton sensation and Brown University alumnus and honorary degree recipient Daveed Diggs returned to the college to give the class of a 2017 the baccalaureate address, and he did it in perfect fashion. With a speech including a rhythmic rap/poem, Diggs delivered words of inspiration and shares memories of his time at the school. Watch the video, courtesy of Brown University on Facebook, below.

Diggs originated the role of Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the groundbreaking Broadway musical Hamilton, for which he earned not only a Tony but also a Grammy®. He has also appeared in such television series as The Get Down and Black-ish. In 2010, he teamed up with longtime friends Jonathan Snipes and William Hutson to form the experimental hip-hop/rap trio clipping. Their newest album, the critically acclaimed Splendor & Misery, debuted in September and earned a Hugo Award nomination for Best Dramatic Presentation.

His national tour credits include Word Becomes Flesh. Regional credits include In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, Mirrors in Every Corner. Albums include CLPPNG (Sub Pop Records) and Midcity with Clipping; Small Things to a Giant.

Related Articles