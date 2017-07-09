Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jul. 9
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, July 9, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
7/10/2017 OPEN Male Singers in FINDING NEMO, THE MUSICAL at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
7/10/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in MASTER CLASS **Revised** at Garry Marshall Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/10/2017 Stage Manager in MASTER CLASS **Revised** at Garry Marshall Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/10/2017 - 7/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in FENCES at City of Lone Tree for the Lone Tree Arts Center
Click Here for More Information
7/10/2017 - 7/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATERWORKS INC. HARTFORD 2017-18 SEASON at TheaterWorks Inc.
Click Here for More Information
7/10/2017 - 7/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in TRIAD STAGE 2017-18 SEASON at Triad Stage
Click Here for More Information
7/10/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in NOISES OFF at Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/10/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BEETLEJUICE at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
7/10/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BEETLEJUICE at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
7/10/2017 - 7/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in SOUVENIR at Max and Louie Productions
Click Here for More Information
7/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in LYRIC STAGE CO 2017-18 SEASON EXTENSION at Lyric Stage Company
Click Here for More Information
7/11/2017 - 7/12/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in BOSTON PLAYWRIGHT'S THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Boston Playwright's Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in BRIGADOON **Revised** at New York City Center
Click Here for More Information
7/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in BRIGADOON **Revised** at New York City Center
Click Here for More Information
7/11/2017 - 7/13/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in INSTITUTIONAL OFF-BROADWAY GROUP AUDITIONS 2017 at Various Producers
Click Here for More Information
7/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in DOWNTOWN RACE RIOT at The New Group
Click Here for More Information
7/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in HAVANA NOCTURNE **Revised** at Norwegian Cruise Lines
Click Here for More Information
7/11/2017 Submission in STONES IN HIS POCKETS at McCarter Theatre Center
Click Here for More Information
7/12/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in NEIGHBORS at INTAR
Click Here for More Information
7/12/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in BRIGADOON at New York City Center
Click Here for More Information
7/12/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in BEETLEJUICE at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
7/12/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in BEETLEJUICE at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
7/12/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HAVANA NOCTURNE at Norwegian Cruise Lines
Click Here for More Information
7/12/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HAVANA NOCTURNE at Norwegian Cruise Lines
Click Here for More Information
7/12/2017 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD CONVENTION & SPECIAL EVENTS at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
7/13/2017 - 7/14/2017 OPEN in THE LIAR at Compass Rose Theater
Click Here for More Information
7/13/2017 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD CONVENTION & SPECIAL EVENTS at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
7/13/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in LOVELESS TEXAS at Boomerang Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
7/13/2017 - 7/14/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in HIR at Salt Lake Acting Company
Click Here for More Information
7/14/2017 OPEN Female Actors in WALT DISNEY WORLD HOLIDAY ACTORS at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author Audition Roundup