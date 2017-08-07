Up On The Marquee: Get in Loser, MEAN GIRLS is Starting

You can't sit with them, but you can sit in the theatre and watch. MEAN GIRLS is up on the marquee at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, check it out below!

Producers Lorne Michaels and Stuart Thompson announce the world premiere of the Broadway-bound new musical Mean Girls with a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the Paramount Pictures film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The limited engagement at the National Theatre in Washington D.C. runs Tuesday, October 31 to Sunday, December 3, 2017. Tickets are now on sale through www.TheNationalDC.com, by calling 800-514-3849, or by visiting the National Theatre Box Office (1321 Pennsylvania Ave NW). Group sales information is available by calling 855-486-2516.

The cast of Mean Girls will be led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Edwin Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, Iain Young.

The creative team for Mean Girls includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan(Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Jeff Richmond & Glen Kelly (Additional Music Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator) and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for Tina Fey's new musical adaptation of 'Mean Girls' on August 6, 2017 at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C.



