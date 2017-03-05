Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 3/4-3/5/2017
STAGE TUBE: Run, Jeffy, Run! SNL and Kate McKinnon Take on Jeff Sessions with Forrest Gump Bus Stop Confessionals
by Stage Tube - March 05, 2017
The absence of Alec Baldwin's Trump did nothing to slow the hilarity in Saturday Night Live's cold open this week. (more...)
BWW TV Exclusive: Attend the Tale of Opening Night! SWEENEY TODD Returns to NYC
by BroadwayWorld TV - March 05, 2017
Producers of the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street just announced that New York audiences can now 'attend the tale' through December 31, 2017 with a new block of tickets on sale today. Plus, a limited number of tickets at each performance (starting tonight!) will be available through a TodayTix digital lottery. Sweeney Todd, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book byHugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, and directed byBill Buckhurst, officially opened last night at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street). (more...)
MATILDA and GROUNDHOG DAY's Tim Minchin Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below One Night Only
by BWW News Desk - March 05, 2017
Tim Minchin returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for an intimate, solo show on Monday, March 6 at 9:30pm. Minchin is one of the planet's best-loved musical comedians, as well as an accomplished pianist and vocalist. Following two sold out shows in 2013, he now returns to "Broadway's Living Room" for one performance only for special reasons as he describes below. (more...)
Sneak Peek - Freeform Presents World Premiere of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Music Video ft. Ariana Grande & John Legend Tonight
by BWW News Desk - March 05, 2017
In a 'tale as old as time,' FreeForm will be hosting the world premiere of the Ariana Grande and John Legend music video BEAUTY AND THE BEAST from the upcoming Walt Disney Studios feature film of the same name, tonight, March 5. (more...)
Russia Will Consider Banning BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Due to Homosexual Moment
by Julie Musbach - March 05, 2017
According to NY Daily News, Russia has announced that it will consider banning the new live action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST if the much buzzed about gay moment violates the country's homosexual propaganda ban. (more...)
Jennifer Hudson's New Single 'Remember Me' Premieres Tonight
by BWW News Desk - March 05, 2017
Multi-platinum Oscar and Grammy Award-winning global superstar, Jennifer Hudson, will premiere 'Remember Me,' her brand new single on Epic Records, tonight, March 5th, on ITV's top-rated THE VOICE UK, where she is currently in her first season as a coach. (more...)
Backstage with Richard Ridge: GREAT COMET Bad Boy Lucas Steele Talks the Evolution of Anatole
by Backstage With Richard Ridge - March 05, 2017
In the opening song of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, audiences quickly learn that Anatole (who spends his money on women and wine) is hot. When Lucas Steele hits the stage at the Imperial Theatre, however, he brings a lot more depth to a character that he not only created, but has been playing in various incarnations over the past five years. Below, watch as Richard Ridge checks in with Steele about the evolution of Anatole, his relationship with his costars, and so much more! (more...)
Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Tony-Nominated Actor Paul Kandel
by Behind the Curtain - March 05, 2017
Up there, high, high in the lovely apartment in midtown Manhattan, lives the mysterious Paul Kandel. Who is this creature? What is he? How did he come to be there? Hush! Rob and Kevin will tell you as they sit down with the wonderful Mr. Kandel, best known for his role as Uncle Ernie in THE WHO'S TOMMY and as the voice of Clopin in Disney's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. (more...)
CONCERT FOR AMERICA Releases Powerhouse Performance from Keala Settle, Full Rebroadcast Tonight
by BWW News Desk - March 05, 2017
CONCERT FOR AMERICA took place on Saturday, February 25 at 8pm at The Town Hall in New York City (123 West 43rd Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue). Prior to tonight's final rebroadcast, CONCERT FOR AMERICA released a video of WAITRESS's Keala Settle singing a stunning rendition of 'The Impossible Dream.' Check out the video below! (more...)
BWW's On This Day - March 5, 2017
by - March 05, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! (more...)