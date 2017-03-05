Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 3/4-3/5/2017

7) Backstage with Richard Ridge: GREAT COMET Bad Boy Lucas Steele Talks the Evolution of Anatole

by Backstage With Richard Ridge - March 05, 2017 In the opening song of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, audiences quickly learn that Anatole (who spends his money on women and wine) is hot. When Lucas Steele hits the stage at the Imperial Theatre, however, he brings a lot more depth to a character that he not only created, but has been playing in various incarnations over the past five years. Below, watch as Richard Ridge checks in with Steele about the evolution of Anatole, his relationship with his costars, and so much more! (more...)