Sneak Peek - Freeform to Present World Premiere of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Music Video ft. Ariana Grande & John Legend, 3/5

In a "tale as old as time," FreeForm will be hosting the world premiere of the Ariana Grande and John Legend music video BEAUTY AND THE BEAST from the upcoming Walt Disney Studios feature film of the same name, on SUNDAY, MARCH 5, during "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1" (5:30 - 9:00 p.m. EST), and then can be seen on Freeform.com. Watch a sneak peek below! "Beauty and the Beast" can be seen in theaters starting on March 17, 2017.



The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast," a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Kevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S father; Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra; Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; Hattie Morahan as the enchantress; and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup; with Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.





Directed by Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast," the screenplay is written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos and produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman, p.g.a. and Todd Lieberman, p.g.a. with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers. Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the animated film, provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as three new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice. "Beauty and the Beast" will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.



The "Beauty and the Beast" original motion picture soundtrack will be released by Walt Disney Records on March 10, 2017. The pre-order is available now at http://disneymusic.co/BeautySndtrkP and http://disneymusic.co/BeautySndtrk. The song can be streamed HERE.





In "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1," the first part of the seventh and final adventure, Harry, Ron and Hermione (Emma Watson) set out on their perilous mission to track down and destroy the secret to Voldemort's immortality and destruction -- the Horcruxes. On their own, without the guidance of their professors or the protection of Dumbledore, the three friends must now rely on one another more than ever. Meanwhile, the wizarding world has become a dangerous place for all enemies of the Dark Lord. The long-feared war has begun and Voldemort's Death Eaters seize control of the Ministry of Magic and even Hogwarts, terrorizing and arresting anyone who might oppose them. Little does Harry know that his future has already been decided by his past when, on that fateful day, he became "the Boy Who Lived." No longer just a boy, Harry Potter is drawing ever closer to the task for which he has been preparing since the day he first stepped into Hogwarts: the ultimate battle with Voldemort.



Photo credit: Walt Disney Studios

Related Articles