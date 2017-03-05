CONCERT FOR AMERICA Releases Powerhouse Performance from Keala Settle, Full Rebroadcast Tonight
Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, and the NAACP.
CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of Howard and Janet Kagan. It is co-produced by Joey Monda and Frankie Dailey. CONCERT FOR AMERICA will be directed by Lisa Mordente, with the livestream directed by Emmy Award winner David Stern.
The next Concert for America will be held in Chicago on Monday, March 20. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation, visit www.concert4america2017.org, or follow on Facebook.com/ConcertForAmerica and Twitter: @Concerts4USA.