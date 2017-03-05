CONCERT FOR AMERICA Releases Powerhouse Performance from Keala Settle, Full Rebroadcast Tonight

CONCERT FOR AMERICA took place on Saturday, February 25 at 8pm at The Town Hall in New York City (123 West 43rd Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue). Prior to tonight's final rebroadcast, CONCERT FOR AMERICA released a video of WAITRESS's Keala Settle singing a stunning rendition of "The Impossible Dream." Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, don't forget to tune in tonight at 9PM EST for the rebroadcast of the February 25th concert. Visit their Facebook for the link to the stream.

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary and the innovation of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley , who also organized the Broadway For Orlando fundraising concert, CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! debuted its monthly series at The Town Hall on Inauguration Day.

Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, and the NAACP.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of Howard and Janet Kagan. It is co-produced by Joey Monda and Frankie Dailey. CONCERT FOR AMERICA will be directed by Lisa Mordente, with the livestream directed by Emmy Award winner David Stern.

The next Concert for America will be held in Chicago on Monday, March 20. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation, visit www.concert4america2017.org, or follow on Facebook.com/ConcertForAmerica and Twitter: @Concerts4USA.

