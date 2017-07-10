Theater Talk: The Critics Chime in on Their Favorite Shows of the Season

This week THEATER TALK presents the Season's-End Critics panel - with Peter Marks of The Washington Post, Terry Teachout of THE WALL Street Journal, Elisabeth Vincentelli of The New York Times & The New Yorker, and Linda Winer of Newsday - discussing the notable plays of Spring 2017 on Broadway. Then, Tony winner Joel Grey joins co-hosts Michael Riedel of the New York Post and Susan Haskins to talk about his revealing memoir, "Master of Ceremonies" (Flatiron Books). The episode also features a surprise Michael Musto Roast featurette.

The critics find considerable disagreement about the merits of the season's plays A Doll's House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath; Indecent by Paula Vogel; Oslo by J.T. Rogers; and Sweat by Lynn Nottage. And their subsequent comments go farther afield: "The bar is much lower for men to make their Broadway debuts"; "Broadway only embraces musicals about women written by men." The segment concludes with a discussion about outstanding performances in plays this season.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of the New York stage and beyond. Co-hosted by series executive producer Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel, Broadway columnist for the New York Post, the acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

