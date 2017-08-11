Concert-Style Workshops of Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS Coming to The Other Palace

The Other Palace has announced three concert-style workshop performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical STARLIGHT EXPRESS, in The Theatre at The Other Palace on Thursday 14, Friday 15 and Saturday 16 September at 7.30pm.

All tickets are priced £25 and go on sale at 12.00noon on Friday 11 August. Tickets are only available from The Other Palace Box Office, online at theotherpalace.co.uk or by calling 020 7087 7900.

Members of the original creative team of STARLIGHT EXPRESS will collaborate again, along with a group of carefully chosen actors and musicians to explore the piece. Focussing on the score and lyrics, and working for a week before the public showings, Andrew and the team will continue to work on the show in the daytime before evening performances, responding to audience reaction and feedback as they navigate the exciting process of revisiting this classic work.

STARLIGHT EXPRESS originally opened in the West End in 1984 where it ran for over 7000 performances, and continues to run in a purpose built venue in Bochum, Germany where more than 15 million people have seen it. The Bochum production celebrates its 30th anniversary next year.

The Other Palace opened in February 2017 as a new home for musical theatre. The Other Palace workshops are a great way to utilise what The Other Palace is all about; a place to discover, develop, explore and reimagine work, whether that be new or existing and established pieces.

