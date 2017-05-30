THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Premiere Puts Out Self-Submissions Call for 'Diverse Cast'

As BroadwayWorld previously reported , in July, Bay Street Theater and DreamWorks Theatricals canceled plans for a premiere concert reading of the new stage adaptation of The Prince of Egypt, book by Philip LaZebnik (writer of Mulan, Pocahontas) and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (composer of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell) after controversy arose about the reading's predominantly white company. Now the show will have its world premiere collaboration between TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and Denmark's Fredericia Teater, directed by Scott Schwartz.

Casting is now underway and the production is seeking an ethnically diverse company outright. An audition notice reads: "The Prince of Egypt tells a universal story treasured by many cultures around the world. This production will honor that legacy by casting performers of the world's many races and ethnicities to play characters from all the cultures portrayed in the show. We will be fully inclusive in our casting and are seeking a very diverse cast. Actors of all races, religions, and ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition." Check out the full call for submissions below.

The Prince of Egypt is set to begin performances on October 6, 2017 in Mountain View and on April 6, 2018 in Denmark.

A soaring celebration of the human spirit, The Prince of Egypt features a

dazzling, multi-ethnic cast in one of the greatest stories ever told: the saga of Moses and Ramses, his Pharaoh brother, and the indomitable people who changed them both forever. Inspired by the beloved Dreamworks Animation film and featuring a score that includes the Academy Award-winning "When You Believe" by the composer and lyricist of Wicked, this breathtaking journey of faith and family is the must-see event of the season.

