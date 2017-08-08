Social Roundup: Broadway Mourns the Passing of Barbara Cook

BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened to report the passing of legendary performer Barbara Cook. This is an enormous loss for Broadway, the golden age of television and the music world.

Last year, Barbara Cook's anticipated autobiography, Barbara Cook: THEN AND NOW, was released by HarperCollins Publishers. Cook's companion off-Broadway production of the same name -- originally slated to run at New World Stages -- was postponed due to the "undue pressure and stress" of going straight from writing the memoir to rehearsals and this year the star's son announced her retirement.

Broadway industry professionals and stars immediately took to social media to mourn the passing of Cook.

Read the full obituary here.

See some of the reactions below...

Thank you Barbara Cook for the beautiful songs, the indelible characters, and the masterful storytelling. Heaven must sound glorious today. — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 8, 2017

So sad to read this! One of the truly great artists & lovely being! Legendary Barbara Cook Has Passed Away at 89 https://t.co/Z979NOGkQY — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) August 8, 2017

Just audibly gasped as I read this. A true legend. Iconic, exquisite, inspiring. RIP, Barbara Cook. https://t.co/hi02X4Ylkn — Samantha Massell (@smassellsings) August 8, 2017

Rest In Peace, Barbara Cook. https://t.co/OQcqHFPUwc — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) August 8, 2017

A friend. A mentor. A master. I will forever be grateful for the warmth she showed me on and off the stage. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/mAacqH0z3U — josh groban (@joshgroban) August 8, 2017

Goodnight, my someone. ?? pic.twitter.com/X9C2v7ZV3N — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) August 8, 2017

Here's to your illusions. Farewell to a true Broadway legend. RIP Barbara Cook. — Jim Byk (@jimbyk) August 8, 2017

Rest in Peace, Barbara Cook. We will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/oY6C6mhb82 — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 8, 2017

We lost a legend today. A beautiful legend. Rest in Peace, #BarbaraCook. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us. https://t.co/DIWilz6K7g — Drama Book Shop (@dramabookshop) August 8, 2017

Brilliant artist. Kind artist. Beautiful human. RIP ???? https://t.co/lp78jwopUF — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) August 8, 2017

It's a VERY SAD day :(

So many memories of a remarkable career.

R.I.P. Ms. Barbara Cook. https://t.co/qqh8GTukj0 — RichardJay-Alexander (@rja_tkydky) August 8, 2017

RIP Barbara Cook: legend, icon, + inspiration. Her voice will leave the angels speechless + her stories will have them forever enthralled. pic.twitter.com/Iu9bvvUzTb — Stephanie Styles (@StefunnyStyles) August 8, 2017

If your Able to be yourself then you have no competition. All you have to do is get closer and closer to that essence -Barbara Cook ? — Shanice Williams (@LuvbeingShanice) August 8, 2017

RIP Barbara Cook. Simply the best. — Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) August 8, 2017

My 2005 "Downstage Center" interview with the late Barbara Cook. https://t.co/5vAUzKc33B — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) August 8, 2017

We remember the legendary Barbara Cook. — DKC/O&M (@OMDKC) August 8, 2017

Oh no Barbara Cook. ?? — Robbie Rozelle (@divarobbie) August 8, 2017

A true legend. Rest well, Barbara Cook. pic.twitter.com/AZvMIxbA4f — Music Theatre Int. (@mtishows) August 8, 2017

The irreplaceable Barbara Cook has left us. We sang together and laughed together and she was a genuine #BroadwayLegend. #RIPBarbaraCook — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) August 8, 2017



