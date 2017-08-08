Obituaries

Social Roundup: Broadway Mourns the Passing of Barbara Cook

Aug. 8, 2017  

BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened to report the passing of legendary performer Barbara Cook. This is an enormous loss for Broadway, the golden age of television and the music world.

Last year, Barbara Cook's anticipated autobiography, Barbara Cook: THEN AND NOW, was released by HarperCollins Publishers. Cook's companion off-Broadway production of the same name -- originally slated to run at New World Stages -- was postponed due to the "undue pressure and stress" of going straight from writing the memoir to rehearsals and this year the star's son announced her retirement.

Broadway industry professionals and stars immediately took to social media to mourn the passing of Cook.

Read the full obituary here.

See some of the reactions below...





















