She's An Islander! Hillary Clinton Visits Broadway's COME FROM AWAY

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton thrilled both audience and cast members at a performance of Broadway's Come From Away. The former Secretary of State was joined by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and daughter Chelsea Clinton at the Thursday, June 15th performance of the Tony Award-winning musical.

The show's co-writer David Hein took to Facebook to share his excitement over the unexpected visit, commenting: "We often have audience members return to share the show with their family, and Chelsea Clinton bringing her parents was the best. I haven't cried at our show in a while, but I cried holding Molly on my lap and watching Jenn sing directly to Hillary about women breaking glass ceilings (there was a LOT of applause)."

COME FROM AWAY's Petrina Bromley also shared some pics from the evening:



An audience member captured the Clintons' arrival on film:

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

