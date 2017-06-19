She's An Islander! Hillary Clinton Visits Broadway's COME FROM AWAY
Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton thrilled both audience and cast members at a performance of Broadway's Come From Away. The former Secretary of State was joined by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and daughter Chelsea Clinton at the Thursday, June 15th performance of the Tony Award-winning musical.
The show's co-writer David Hein took to Facebook to share his excitement over the unexpected visit, commenting: "We often have audience members return to share the show with their family, and Chelsea Clinton bringing her parents was the best. I haven't cried at our show in a while, but I cried holding Molly on my lap and watching Jenn sing directly to Hillary about women breaking glass ceilings (there was a LOT of applause)."
Read the post in full below as well as other images and video from the visit:
COME FROM AWAY's Petrina Bromley also shared some pics from the evening:
So thrilled to have @HillaryClinton @billclinton and @ChelseaClinton at @wecomefromaway tonight. #honoured pic.twitter.com/7PXoHVNEWa- Petrina Bromley (@petieb) June 16, 2017
An audience member captured the Clintons' arrival on film:
was stoked to see @wecomefromaway BEFORE @HillaryClinton & @billclinton came in! ?? what a wonderful night of hope & community! #StillWithHer pic.twitter.com/9jhSJRSoE6- grace freeman (@graceefree) June 16, 2017
COME FROM AWAY received 7 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella, Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley, Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley and Best Choreography: Kelly Devine.
COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.
In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.
