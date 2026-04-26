Video: Bette Midler Is Joined by Broadway Friends in Anti-Trump Protest Song





The great Bette Midler is raising her voice in a new anti-Trump protest song, following in the legacy of American music legend Woody Guthrie.

"You know I've been around a long time, but I have never lived through what we are living through now," she writes. "The great Woody Guthrie wrote this song many years ago. I changed some of the words to fit our times, and I hope you'll sing it when you are marching. Because sometimes people, sometimes you just gotta SING OUT!"

The video also features: Barbara Hershey, David Hyde Pierce, Brian Hargrove, Shoshana Bean, Marisha Wallace, Jennifer Lewis & Friends, Christian Dante White, Sara Edwards Butler, Ari Butler, Matthew Mucha, Jaime Bartolett, Aron Kaburick, Amanda LaMotte, Elaine Caswell, Kristen Beth Williams, James Ludwig, Cayden Smaka, Corban Belle, and Don’Tae Mitchell.

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