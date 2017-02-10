STAGE TUBE: Lena Hall Covers Justin Timberlake's 'Drink You Away'

Lena Hall recently released a cover of Justin Timberlake's song Drink You Away. Watch below to see her put her signature rock spin on this pop track.

Born and raised in San Francisco, CA, Lena Hall traveled the world performing and received her first big break singing for Pope John Paul II at Candlestick Stadium for over 50,000 people at the young age of 7. Hall was a member of the Young People's Teen Musical Theatre Company in San Francisco and at the age of 17, joined the national tour of Cats. When not on the Broadway stage, Lena performs with her band The Deafening.

Previous Broadway and Off-Broadway roles include starring as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Nicola in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots (Original Cast), starring in the award winning Toxic Avenger at New World Stages, Tarzan (Original Cast), Dracula (Original Cast), 42nd Street (Anytime Annie), Cats (Demeter), Bedbugs (NYMF) and Green Eyes (Fringe). TV and Film roles include Young Miranda? in the Sex and the City film, The Stepford Wives, The Graduates, All My Children? and Legally Blonde, the Search for the Next Elle Woods.



