STAGE TUBE: Interview with Director Sheryl Kaller and Playwright Karen Siff Exkorn of DO THIS! Starring Carmen Cusack

Gulfshore Playhouse, Southwest Florida's Premiere Professional theatre, is very excited to announce that 2016 Tony Award-nominee Carmen Cusack stars in the one-woman, world premiere of Do This by Karen Siff Exkorn, which is now running through the 28th. Check out the video interview below of Director Sheryl Kaller and Playwright Karen Siff Exkorn!

Do This will be directed by Tony Award-nominee Sheryl Kaller and will be produced by The Playhouse through special arrangement with Broadway producer Ken Davenport and Davenport Theatricals, LTE.

Ms. Cusack comes to Gulfshore Playhouse following her role as Alice Murphy in Bright Star on Broadway for which she received a Best Actress nomination at the Tony Awards. Bright Star, with Music and Book by Steve Martin; Music and Lyrics by Edie Brickell, received a nomination for Best Musical. Ms. Cusack has also starred as Fantine in the West End's production of Les Miserables, Elphaba in the Chicago and National Tour of Wicked, and many others.

Ms. Cusack will join a team that includes Tony-nominated director Sheryl Kaller for Gulfshore Playhouse's third World Premiere production. Do This follows one woman's journey through marriage, motherhood and a maze of obstacles as she navigates an unexpected life-changing experience. Do This is a solo tour-de-force that celebrates the trials and triumphs of the human spirit and the resilience of the human soul.

Gulfshore Playhouse is also thrilled to feature Ms. Cusack as the entertainment for the annual Bubbles, Baubles and Broadway Gala on March 13th, 2017.

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of the region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. Gulfshore Playhouse's work is inspired by a belief in the magic of theater to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in the audience an understanding of common humanity. This belief drives the respect with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community. For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239.261.PLAY (7529).

