Michael Urie, Lea Salonga And More Join DOES THIS MURDER MAKE ME LOOK GAY? Audio Fiction Series

A star-studded cast has been announced for the premiere of the new audio fiction series, "Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?!" out on June 17, 2024,

The cast of narrative podcast will include a cast stacked with Broadway names including Michael Urie, Frankie Grande, Douglas Sills, Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Freeman, Brad Oscar, Robin de Jesús, Lea DeLaria, Sean Patrick Doyle, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, and Kate McKinnon, among others.

"Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?!" chronicles the gay life—and even gayer death—of Vandy Monroe III, a D-list movie director who invites his BFFs (aka his mortal enemies) to his ivy-covered mansion in the country. But his weekend goes awry when…he ends up slaughtered. Even worse, a snowstorm cuts off power and access—leaving everyone stranded until the roads can be cleared. Which is when the body count starts to rise.

Who's killing all the queers?!?! The puerile porn star? The demented designer? What about the heir to the Raymour & Flanigan empire? It's up to James Wilson, struggling mystery writer and trusted caretaker of Vandy's estate, to figure out the killer's identity before he—or she, or they—strike again!

Michael Urie (Shrinking, Ugly Betty), who stars as James Wilson, says, “My first thought when I read “Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?!” was, “No, but the title does.” Upon finishing it, I realized I'd just read the funniest murder script of all time and couldn't pass up the chance to help bring Ted's queer fantasia to life."

All shows on the Outspoken Podcast Network are distributed by iHeartPodcasts. The network aims to amplify, elevate, and reflect the diversity, richness, and humanity of the voices throughout the LGBTQ+ community. "

Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?!" will be available on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms beginning June 17, 2024.

For additional information, visit Ninth Planet Audio's website.