Photos: Julie Chen Moonves Stops By THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL On Broadway

Julie Chen Moonves rocked out on Broadway, catching the new musical THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL at the James Earl Jones Theatre. See photos from her visit!

After the show, she headed backstage for fun with the cast including Corey Cott, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, Billy Harrington Tighe, Zoe Jensen and Orville Mendoza, as well as her friend Tommy Bracco who was one of her favorites in the 21st season of CBS’ Big Brother.

About The Heart of Rock and Roll

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want. The Heart of Rock and Roll is a throwback to the era of big feelings, classic rom coms, and music that really “Stuck With You.”

Photo Credit: Paul Aphisit