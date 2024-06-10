Video: 98 Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Still Aiming for an EGOT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Show business legend Dick Van Dyke recently took home his 6th Emmy Award for his appearance on Peacock's The Days of Our Lives.

At 98 years old, the legendary song and dance man is showing no signs of slowing down. After his win, Dick caught up with Entertainment Tonight and said he still hopes to earn an EGOT someday.

The actor joked that he might receive the award "posthumously" at this point but thinks a lifetime acheivement award would be, "just fine."

Throughout his career Dick has also been honored with a Tony Award for his performance in Bye, Bye Birdie and a Grammy for his performance on the Mary Poppins film soundtrack, in addition to five other Emmy Awards.

Check out their full interview here: