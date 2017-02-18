STAGE TUBE: HBO Releases Trailer of THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS Starring Winfrey, Goldsberry, and Byrne

Feb. 18, 2017  

Oprah Winfrey, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Rose Byrne star in this adaptation of Rebecca Skloot's critically acclaimed, bestselling nonfiction book of the same name. The film tells the story of Henrietta Lacks, an African-American woman whose cells were used to create the first immortal human cell line.

Told through the eyes of her daughter, Deborah Lacks (Winfrey), the film chronicles her search, with the help of journalist Rebecca Skloot (Byrne), to learn about the mother she never knew and understand how the unauthorized harvesting of Lacks' cancerous cells in 1951 led to unprecedented medical breakthroughs, changing countless lives and the face of medicine forever. George C. Wolfe directs from his screenplay; Oprah Winfrey, Alan Ball, Peter Macdissi, Carla Gardini and Lydia Dean Pilcher executive produce. A Your Face Goes Here Entertainment, Harpo Films and Cine Mosaic production.

The HBO Films presentation THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS will debut SATURDAY, APRIL 22 at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT).

