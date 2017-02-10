STAGE TUBE: Carrie Manolakos Covers Beatles Classic 'Let It Be' for New Album

Carrie Manolakos has just unveiled a new music video featuring her rendition of the Beatles classic "Let It Be," featured on her upcoming album THE 44TH CHORD. Check it out below and pre-order the album here!

Manolakos, positioned in the top 100 of the iTunes pop charts with her debut album Echo, became an internet sensation with her haunting performance of the Radiohead classic Creep, captured at her album release concert in April 2012 at (le) poisson rouge.

As a singer and songwriter, Carrie has been selling out venues all over New York City, as well as other cities across the country and catching the attention of stars such as Alec Baldwin, Trey Anastasio and Josh Groban.

Her list of guest appearances is quite eclectic. On New Year's Eve 2013, she shared the stage with Phish at Madison Square Garden for their much anticipated New Years Eve Show-one of their wildest in history. This Fall, she performed with Hugh Jackman at the Metropolitan Opera singing Eponine to his Jean Val Jean in Les Mis. And in 2014, she appeared with Peter Dinklage in their Game Of Thrones spoof written by Chris Martin of Coldplay. Carrie is also a guest soloist for symphonies across the country.

Manolakos has a background in musical theater, having starred on Broadway in the lead role of 'Sophie' in Mamma Mia!, as well as 'Elphaba' on the Second National Tour of Wicked. She is also the voice of 'Lizzie', on the original cast recording of the rock opera based on the life of Lizzie Borden.

Carrie is finishing her first full-length record titled The 44th Chord, to be released in 2017. This new record dances with the sounds of Adele and Hozier, with a kiss blown to Jeff Buckley. The original songs on the record were co-written with writers such as David Hodges (Evanescense, Christina Perri), busbee (Pink, Christina Auguilera, Shane McAnally (Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves) and others. Covers include Leonard Cohen, The Beatles and Smashing Pumpkins.

