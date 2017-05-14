Photo Flash: Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower Surprise Chita Rivera at the Cafe Carlyle

May. 14, 2017  

Chita Rivera just opened her 2-week return engagement at the famed Café Carlyle on May 9. Friday night, Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower slipped into the intimate uptown nightspot to catch the legendary Rivera on the postage-stamp size stage with her quartet. De Niro was overheard to say that he and Grace were downtown and heard Chita was there and they flew uptown!

Check out the group photo below!

Rivera is performing "All That Jazz," "America" and all her signature songs and more through Saturday, May 20. For tickets: http://www.ticketweb.com/search?q=chita+rivera.


