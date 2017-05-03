Photo Flash: Kevin Kline Honored with The Loukoumi Foundation 'Make A Difference' Award

This week, The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation honored Oscar and Tony Award winner Kevin Kline, who was also just nominated for a Tony Award yesterday for Present Laughter. Scroll down for photos from the event!

At "The Loukoumi on Broadway" event, more than 60 guests thoroughly enjoyed Mr. Kline's amazing performance followed by a post show reception at Sardi's, where the Loukoumi Foundation presented Kevin with The Loukoumi Make A Difference Award - see attached photos (photo credit Jillian Nelson). The Foundation honors difference makers in the world who set a perfect example for children to emulate and in Kline's case for making a difference not only through his stellar career but also for his work with charities like The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

This week the Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation also received Tegna's National Make A Difference Award, selected from projects nationwide, for its Make A Difference with Loukoumi project where Loukoumi unites over 50,000 kids to do good deeds on one day. Click here: Loukoumi Foundation Receives National Make A Difference Day All-Star Award

The Loukoumi Foundation is a 501c3 non profit striving to teach children to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others. For more on the Loukoumi Foundation visit www.LoukoumiFoundation.org.

Photo Credit: Jillian Nelson

