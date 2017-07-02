SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Photo Flash: First Steps First! BANDSTAND Continues Music Lessons, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Jul. 2, 2017  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week Bandstand continues the music lessons and it looks like they're going...well. Meanwhile companies from near and far celebrate Canada's birthday! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Shrek (Regional): @jcrilley Peter Pan found his shadow! #morphsuit #shadow #thatsme #ontheground #itsmaaaaaaay #sip #shrek #saturdayintermissionpic @officialbroadwayworld @jordiepantsdance

Bandstand (Broadway): @lauraosnes I learn from the best... 6th edition. #SIP #trying #failing #WithTheBand #donnynovaband @bandstandbway @naponacott

Minnie's Boys (Regional): @nycharliebrown #brothers #marxbrothers #harpomarx #grouchomarx #harpo #groucho #minniesboys #browardstagedoor #florida #regionaltheatre #theatre #actor #singer #dancer #blackandwhite #comedy #favorite #funny #laugh #laughter #applause #clapping #cheers #openingweekend #sip #saturday

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Regaionl): @matthewddavies These Brothers are feeling ready to take on this two dow shay! #sevenbridesforsevenbrothers #mtwichita #frankensense #twoshowday #sip

Seussical the Musical: @miller.jenna Birds and Whos and Poodles and Sour Kangaroos and a Cat OH MY! #sip #millbrook #millbrookplayhouse #thatsmymillbrook #seussicalthemusical #oneshowleft #getyourtickets #summerstock #musicaltheatre #actor #costumes

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): jkmckayGlinda and her secret red shorts celebrating Canada's 150th Birthday! #SIP #canada150 #happycanadaday #Glinda #wizardofozLOT #wizardofoz #musicaltheatre

True North: a Concert of Canada (Off-Broadway): soulpeppertheatreCongratulations to the cast of True North: a Concert of Canada for a great start to #SoulpepperNYC! #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #nyctheatre #offbroadway #canada150 #ohcanada #openingnight #sip #saturdayintermissionpic @officialbroadwayworld

Million Dollar Quartet (Regional): @newstagetheatre Million Dollar Quartet in Jackson MS! #SIP @officialbroadwayworld




 

