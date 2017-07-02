Photo Flash: First Steps First! BANDSTAND Continues Music Lessons, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week Bandstand continues the music lessons and it looks like they're going...well. Meanwhile companies from near and far celebrate Canada's birthday! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!
At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!
Shrek (Regional): @jcrilley Peter Pan found his shadow! #morphsuit #shadow #thatsme #ontheground #itsmaaaaaaay #sip #shrek #saturdayintermissionpic @officialbroadwayworld @jordiepantsdance
Bandstand (Broadway): @lauraosnes I learn from the best... 6th edition. #SIP #trying #failing #WithTheBand #donnynovaband @bandstandbway @naponacott
Minnie's Boys (Regional): @nycharliebrown #brothers #marxbrothers #harpomarx #grouchomarx #harpo #groucho #minniesboys #browardstagedoor #florida #regionaltheatre #theatre #actor #singer #dancer #blackandwhite #comedy #favorite #funny #laugh #laughter #applause #clapping #cheers #openingweekend #sip #saturday
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Regaionl): @matthewddavies These Brothers are feeling ready to take on this two dow shay! #sevenbridesforsevenbrothers #mtwichita #frankensense #twoshowday #sip
Seussical the Musical: @miller.jenna Birds and Whos and Poodles and Sour Kangaroos and a Cat OH MY! #sip #millbrook #millbrookplayhouse #thatsmymillbrook #seussicalthemusical #oneshowleft #getyourtickets #summerstock #musicaltheatre #actor #costumes
The Wizard of Oz (Regional): jkmckayGlinda and her secret red shorts celebrating Canada's 150th Birthday! #SIP #canada150 #happycanadaday #Glinda #wizardofozLOT #wizardofoz #musicaltheatre
True North: a Concert of Canada (Off-Broadway): soulpeppertheatreCongratulations to the cast of True North: a Concert of Canada for a great start to #SoulpepperNYC! #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #nyctheatre #offbroadway #canada150 #ohcanada #openingnight #sip #saturdayintermissionpic @officialbroadwayworld
Million Dollar Quartet (Regional): @newstagetheatre Million Dollar Quartet in Jackson MS! #SIP @officialbroadwayworld