Photo Flash: First Look at Kevin McAllister, Tracy Lynn Oliver, Nova Y. Payton, Jonathan Atkinson and More in RAGTIME at Ford's Theatre

Mar. 16, 2017  

Ford's Theatre Society presents the musical Ragtime directed by Peter Flynn, choreographed by Michael Bobbitt and with Music Direction by Christopher Youstra. Ragtime is currently playing thru May 20, 2017, at historic Ford's Theatre.

BroadwayWorld brings you a first look below!

The production features an all-star D.C. cast including Kevin McAllister as Coalhouse Walker, Jr., Tracy Lynn Olivera as Mother, Nova Y. Payton as Sarah and Jonathan Atkinson as Tateh.

McAllister, Olivera, Payton and Atkinson are joined in the cast by Christopher Bloch (Grandfather, J.P. Morgan), Felicia Curry (Sarah's Friend), Rayanne Gonzales (Emma Goldman), James Konicek (Father), Gregory Maheu (Younger Brother), Justine "Icy" Moral (Evelyn Nesbit), Christopher Mueller (Harry Houdini), Jefferson A. Russell (Booker T. Washington), Stephen F. Schmidt (Harry K. Thaw, Adm. Peary) John Leslie Wolfe (Henry Ford) and Elan Zafir (Stanford White, Willie Conklin).

Ragtime ensemble members are Maria Egler, Eben K. Logan, Sean-Maurice Lynch, Ines Nassara, Rayshun LaMarr Purefoy, Karen Vincent and Tobias Young. The company also includes Henry Baratz and Holden Browne as Little Boy and Kylee Geraci and Dulcie Pham as Little Girl (roles rotate every other performance).

Scenic Designer Milagros Ponce de León's gilded multi-level platforms and rolling staircases reflect the lines of early 20th-century architecture, while Clint Allen's Projection Design allows for swift transitions between the grittiness of the city and its tenements, the hope and light of Atlantic City, and the small-town life of New Rochelle.

The Ford's Theatre Ragtime design team also includes Choreographer Michael Bobbitt (Spelling Bee, 1776, others) Music Director and Additional Vocal Arrangements by Christopher Youstra (Spelling Bee, Little Shop of Horrors, others) Costume Designer Wade Laboissonniere (110 in the Shade, Freedom's Song, others) Lighting Designer Rui Rita (A Christmas Carol, The Guard, others), Sound Designer David Budries (Freedom's Song, Spelling Bee, others), Hair and Make-up Design by Anne Nesmith (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 110 in the Shade, others), Orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg (Freedom's Song; Hello, Dolly!; others), Dramaturg Jennifer L. Nelson and Dialects and Voice Director Leigh Wilson Smiley.

The production team also includes Production Stage Manager Craig A. Horness and Assistant Stage Manager Taryn Friend.

Tickets for Ragtime are now on sale and range from $20-$73. Discounts are available for groups, senior citizens, military personnel and those younger than age 35.

Tickets may be purchased at www.fords.org.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg
The Cast
The Cast
Henry Baratz, Tracy Lynn Olivera and James Konicek
Elan Zafir, Felicia Curry, Justine 'Icy' Moral, Eben K. Logan and Stephen F. Schmidt
Tracy Lynn Olivera, Henry Baratz, Dulcie Pham and Jonathan Atkinson
Rayanne Gonzales
The Cast
DulciePham and Jonathan Atkinson
Jonathan Atkinson and Dulcie Pham
Kevin McAllister and Nova Y. Payton


