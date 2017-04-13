Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company's MARRY HARRY Meets the Press!
Below, meet the cast and creative team of the Off-Broadway premiere production of the new musical Marry Harry, with book by Jennifer Robbins (Hudson River Blues) and music and lyrics by Dan Martin and Michael Biello (In My Body, The Cousins Grimm)!
Directed and choreographed by Bill Castellino, and with music direction by Eric Svejcar, the seven-member cast will feature Ben Chavez, Morgan Cowling, Jesse Manocherian, Claire Saunders, Robin Skye, David Spadora, and Lenny Wolpe.
The York Theatre Company continues its 2016-2017 season with the New York premiere of the new musical Marry Harry, a romantic comedy set in New York's East Village, about two people on the verge of 30 whose family ties hold a little too tightly - Little Harry, a cook at his father's failing neighborhood restaurant with dreams of becoming a great Italian chef, and Sherri, who works for her controlling mother's real estate office but longs for something more. When their whirlwind romance sets their parents on edge, Harry and Sherri must attempt to find their own ways in life. Marry Harry cooks up ideas of family loyalty, marriage, love, and food with a side of humor, heart, and just the right amount of spice.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
