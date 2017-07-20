BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Photo Coverage: The Casts of WAITRESS, CATS, and More at Broadway In Bryant Park

Jul. 20, 2017  

The best of Broadway will perform for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10.

Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET on the following Thursdays; July 20; July 27; August 3; August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's event featured performances by the casts of Waitress (Betsy Wolfe, Caitlin Houlahan, Charity Angél Dawson, Drew Gehling, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Kayla Davion, Tyrone Davis Jr, Matt DeAngelis, Law Terrell Dunford, Molly Hager), CATS (Tyler Hanes, Christine Cornish Smith, Jessica Hendy, Francesca Granell, Jonalyn Saxer, Maria Briggs, Andrew Wilson, Zachary Daniel Jones), and SPAMILTON (Tristan J. Shuler, Chris Anthony Giles, Cameron Amandus, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Aaron Michael Ray, Fred Barton) with special guest Billy Porter.

106.7 LITE FM's Rich Kaminski hosts todays show

Rich Kaminski

Josh Hyman of Junk Shakespeare

Aubrey Taylor of Junk Shakespeare

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Zaire Park

Billy Porter and Zaire Park

Zaire Park and Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Billy Porter and Zaire Park

Billy Porter, Rich Kaminski and Zaire Park

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Caitlin Houlahan

Caitlin Houlahan

Tyrone Davis, Jr., Law Terrell Dunford and Matt DeAngelis

Kayla Davion, Dayna Jarae Dantzler and Molly Hager

Charity Angel Dawson

Charity Angel Dawson

Betsy Wolfe and Drew Gehling

Drew Gehling

Tyler Hanes

Tyler Hanes with Christine Cornish Smith, Jonalyn Saxer, Francesca Granell and Maria Briggs

Tyler Hanes

Tyler Hanes

Francesca Granell

Christine Cornish Smith

Francesca Granell and Christine Cornish Smith

Francesca Granell and Christine Cornish Smith

Maria Briggs, Francesca Granell, Christine Cornish Smith and Jonalyn Saxer

Jessica Hendy

Jessica Hendy

Jessica Hendy

Andrew Wilson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Christine Cornish Smith, Jessica Hendy, Tyler Hanes, Maria Briggs, Jonalyn Saxer and Francesca Granell

Chris Anthony Giles

Cameron Amandus

Aaron Michael Ray

Tristan J. Shuler

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Tristan J. Shuler, Aaron Michael Ray and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Cameron Amandus, Aaron Michael Ray and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Cameron Amandus

Tristan J. Shuler and Cameron Amandus

Cameron Amandus, Aaron Michael Ray, Tristan J. Shuler, Chris Anthony Giles and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Fred Barton, Aaron Michael Ray, Tristan J. Shuler, Chris Anthony Giles, Cameron Amandus and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz


