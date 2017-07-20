Photo Coverage: The Casts of WAITRESS, CATS, and More at Broadway In Bryant Park

The best of Broadway will perform for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10.

Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET on the following Thursdays; July 20; July 27; August 3; August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's event featured performances by the casts of Waitress (Betsy Wolfe, Caitlin Houlahan, Charity Angél Dawson, Drew Gehling, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Kayla Davion, Tyrone Davis Jr, Matt DeAngelis, Law Terrell Dunford, Molly Hager), CATS (Tyler Hanes, Christine Cornish Smith, Jessica Hendy, Francesca Granell, Jonalyn Saxer, Maria Briggs, Andrew Wilson, Zachary Daniel Jones), and SPAMILTON (Tristan J. Shuler, Chris Anthony Giles, Cameron Amandus, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Aaron Michael Ray, Fred Barton) with special guest Billy Porter.

