Photo Coverage: Producer Mike Isaacson Awarded Commercial Theatre Institute's Robert Whitehead Award
This afternoon, Tony Award winning producer Mike Isaacson (The Humans, Fun Home, Bring it On The Musical, Red, Legally Blonde, Caroline or Change) received the Commercial Theatre Institute's Robert Whitehead Award for Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Theatre Producing.
The award was presented by: Kristin Caskey, Dick Scanlan, and Jeanine Tesori. The Commercial Theater Institute, Tom Viertel, Executive Director, is a joint project of the Broadway League, Charlotte St. Martin, President, and Theatre Development Fund, Victoria Bailey, Executive Director
The Whitehead Award is inspired by the five-decade-long career of Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Robert Whitehead, who died in 2002. CTI is the nation's only formal program that professionally trains commercial theatre producers. The award honors a graduate of CTI for outstanding achievement in commercial theatre producing.
Photos by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
