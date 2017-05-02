Photo Coverage: Matthew Broderick, Danny Burstein, Steven Pasquale & More Celebrate 34 Years of the NY Pops

May. 2, 2017  

Just last night, The New York Pops celebrated its 34th birthday with a grand gala evening honoring Karen Van Bergen, the CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and Tony Award winners Kelli O'Hara and Bartlett Sher, whose collaborations over the last decade have won universal acclaim and whose individual careers represent pinnacles of achievement in the world of theatre. The concert celebrated the multi-year partnership between the actress and stage director and will bring together artists from the stage and screen.

The event featured a spectacular lineup of guest artists under the baton of Music Director Steven Reineke. The performance included appearances by Broadway stars Matthew Broderick, Brian d'Arcy James, Adam Kantor, Steven Pasquale, and Chris Sullivan alongside the previously announced Danny Burstein, Ruthie Ann Miles, Laura Osnes, and Paulo Szot, as well as compositions by Jason Robert Brown and Nico Muhly.

Twenty students from the orchestra's Kids on Stage program will performed alongside The New York Pops at the gala concert. These students included Luke Actie, Lucinda Bryce, Eve Budd, Christian Chanderdatt, Lukas Chin, Julianne Chin-Drachman, Anthony Flanders, Miles Hilger LeDonne von Unwerth, Macy Jiang, Sophia Kschwendt, Catherine Li, John Liu, Olivia McCallum, Stella Oh, Nicholas O'Sullivan, Zoe Shack, Mela Sherman, Allison Shih, Aminah Sterling, and Mondriana Villegas.

Photo Credit: Genevive Rafter Keddy

Steven Reineke

Jason Robert Brown
Jason Robert Brown and Steven Reineke
Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James
Chris Sullivan and Matthew Broderick
Chris Sullivan and Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick
Steven Reineke and Matthew Broderick
Steven Reineke, Chris Sullivan and Matthew Broderick
Chris Sullivan and Matthew Broderick
Chris Sullivan and Matthew Broderick
Adam Kantor
Adam Kantor
Adam Kantor
Isabel Leonard
Isabel Leonard and Steven Reineke
Isabel Leonard
Isabel Leonard and Steven Reineke
Isabel Leonard and Steven Reineke
Ashley Park
Ashley Park and The Camp Broadway Kids
Ashley Park and Steven Reineke
Ashley Park and The Camp Broadway Kids
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein and The Camp Broadway Kids
Steven Reineke and Paulo Szot
Steven Reineke and Paulo Szot
Steven Reineke and Paulo Szot
Steven Reineke and Paulo Szot
Steven Reineke and Paulo Szot
Steven Reineke, Danny Burstein, Ashley Park and Paulo Szot
Jason Robert Brown and Steven Pasquale
Steven Pasquale
Jason Robert Brown, Steven Reineke and Steven Pasquale
Jason Robert Brown, Steven Pasquale and Steven Reineke
Marin Mazzie
Marin Mazzie
Marin Mazzie
Marin Mazzie
Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles
Steven Reineke and Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles
Marin Mazzie, Judy Kuhn and Rebecca Luker
Judy Kuhn
Rebecca Luker
Judy Kuhn and Rebecca Luker
Marin Mazzie, Judy Kuhn and Rebecca Luker
Marin Mazzie, Judy Kuhn and Rebecca Luker
Judy Kuhn and Rebecca Luker
Marin Mazzie, Judy Kuhn and Rebecca Luker
Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara


