Photo Coverage: Julie Halston & More Gather to Support Broadway Belts for PFF

Just last night, Broadway stars gathered at the Edison Ballroom for BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!- an evening of music and comedy benefitting the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Hosted by the one-and-only actress and comedienne Julie Halston, other participants included Orfeh (LEGALLY BLONDE), Stephanie J. Block (FALSETTOS, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD), Mario Cantone ("THE VIEW"), Robert Creighton (CAGNEY), Mandy Gonzalez (HAMILTON, IN THE HEIGHTS), Randy Graff (CITY OF ANGELS, THE BABYLON LINE), Stephanie Mills (THE WIZ), NBC's Gus Rosendale, and Lucas Steele (NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812).

An annual sold-out event that is an exclusive New York musical theater experience, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! was founded in 2010 by one of PFF's leading advocates nationwide, the beloved Broadway actress and comedienne Julie Halston (THE BABYLON LINE, GYPSY, YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU). Ms. Halston, one of New York's preeminent emcees, presides over the event, adding her own unique comedy stylings throughout the evening which raises money to fight pulmonary fibrosis, a devastating group of progressive diseases that cause scarring in the lungs, limiting oxygen intake. As a result, the brain, heart and other organs do not get the required oxygen needed in order to function properly. There is no known cure for PF.

To date, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! has raised nearly $500,000 for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, and is the largest single fundraiser for the Foundation, For more information about the event or for current sponsorship opportunities, click here.

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high quality care and leads research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Better Business Bureau accredited charity. The PFF Summit 2017, its fourth biennial international health care conference, will be held November 9-11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733) or +1 312.587.9272 from outside of the US.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Julie Halston