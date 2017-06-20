Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley, Christiane Noll & More Sing the Musicals of the Last Decade at Broadway By The Year

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Erin Davie (Sunday in the Park with George, Side Show, Grey Gardens) and Drama Desk honoree Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea) will join Tony Award nominees Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris) and Christiane Noll (Ragtime, Chaplin, Jekyll & Hyde) two-time Nightlife Award winner Scott Coulter and more took part in for Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series last night.

"The Broadway Musicals of 2007-2017" highlighted music from Next to Normal, Matilda, Beautiful, Hamilton, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Anastasia, Billy Elliott, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Young Frankenstein, Come Fly with Me and more! Created/written/directed/hosted by Scott Siegel, this was the last Broadway by the Year show of the season.

The Town Hall is among New York City's most historic venues. Built in 1921 by a group of suffragettes, The Town Hall began as a lecture hall and public debate forum and grew to be a national landmark institution for arts, culture and education. Over the decades, Eleanor Roosevelt, Margaret Sanger, Billie Holiday, Igor Stravinsky, Marian Anderson, Bob Dylan and MiLes Davis have graced the stage. It was home to the legendary radio program, America's Town Meeting of the Air, dozens of historic albums and recordings, and American debuts of musical legends. Today, the Hall boasts the very best in music performances, spoken word, comedy and dance, including speaking engagements with residents and senators, live broadcasts of Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and a number of new and critically acclaimed music series.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

