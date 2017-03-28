Olivia Newton John & John Travolta to Reunite for 40th Anniversary of GREASE

In a new interview with the Mirror today, Olivia Newton-John revealed that she and GREASE co-star John Travolta will reunite to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary. The actress and singer tells the site that the duo are working on something special to mark the occasion, sharing, 'We are thinking up ways. Nothing to announce yet. Forty years anniversary of Grease, which I can't believe. Time goes so fast. It is so exciting."



Read the article in full here.

Below, watch Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta perform "Summer Nights" from the film:

The 1978 romantic musical comedy, directed by Randal Kleiser, was based on Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs' 1971 musical of the same name about two lovers in a 1950s high school. The film starred John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, and Jeff Conaway. Grease was successful both critically and commercially. Its soundtrack album ended 1978 as the second-best selling album of the year in the United States, behind the soundtrack of Saturday Night Fever'

A sequel, Grease 2, was released in 1982, starring Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer. Only a few of the original cast members reprised their roles.

Related Articles