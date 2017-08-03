Memorial for Actress Karen Walsh to be Held at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre

The family, friends and colleagues of actress Karen Walsh will gather on Monday, August 14 at 2PM to celebrate the life of the extraordinary and beloved woman. Directed by Sam Pinkleton, the event will take place at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) -- the same stage where Karen was recently seen in the acclaimed production of Machinal.

Roundabout Theatre Company was an artistic home for Karen, having acted in five RTC productions over the past ten years: Machinal, The Road to Mecca, Prelude to a Kiss, Pygmalion, and Suddenly Last Summer. In 2016, she also understudied Mary-Louise Parker on Broadway in Heisenberg, while she continued her courageous battle. Artists with whom she worked alongside are expected to contribute to the celebration of Karen's life and artistry on August 14.

Karen passed away on May 30, 2017 in New York City, twenty months after being diagnosed with colon cancer. Her fearless journey fighting cancer was documented on Instagram by the elaborate and entertaining tableaus she staged with friends during her treatments. These photos inspired people across the globe and resulted in a movement of positivity in the face of harrowing medical treatments. On the one-year anniversary of her diagnosis, she gathered fellow fighters and survivors of the Broadway community together for a glamorous red carpet photo session which showcased her grace, courage and blazing spirit.

Karen dedicated her time offstage to her loving family, her extensive network of cherished friends and to raising awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society - even before her own diagnosis. In 2016, Karen was named an American Cancer Society Mother of the Year and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable appointed her an Ambassador for the 80% by 2018 initiative to get 80% of the eligible population screened for colorectal cancer by 2018.

