Maria Friedman to Stage MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Boston's Huntington Theatre

As part of their 2017-18 season, Boston's Huntington Theatre Company will present a revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Firth's 1981 musical, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG. Staging this revival is Oliver award-winning director Maria Friedman.

In 2012, Friedman made her directorial debut with the London revival, which transferred to the West End in 2013 and filmed live and broadcasted in theaters.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is set to officially open on September 18.

The Huntington was founded in 1982 by Boston University due to the vision and leadership of President John Silber and Vice President Gerald Gross and was separately incorporated as an independent non-profit in 1986. Its two prior artistic leaders were Peter Altman (1982-2000) and Nicholas Martin (2000-2008). In the past 31 years, the Huntington has played to an audience of 3.5 million, presented over 192 plays (16 of which went to Broadway or Off Broadway), and served over 450,000 students.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

