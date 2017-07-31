MARVIN'S ROOM, INDECENT Among August's Qualifying Parity Productions

Theatre Production Company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for August - their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams include 50% women and transgender artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to hiring a minimum of 50% women and transgender playwrights, directors, and designers on each show they produce. In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to other shows that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory.

"We've become a unique and unprecedented resource for free promotional support for shows that meet the 50% hiring standard in the New York theatre community and we are so very glad to help spread the word at this time of diminishing theatre coverage," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

Parity is also proud to include its own co-production this month with Yonder Window Theatre Company and Civil Disobedience - Romy Nordlinger's Places. Places will play 6 performances in July at 59E59's East to Edinburgh Festival before traveling to Edinburgh, Scotland for the 2017 Fringe Festival where it will have 25 performances over the month of August.

August's Qualifying Productions are:

15 Villainous Fools

07/07/17 - 08/19/17

The PIT Loft

https://www.15villainousfools.com

Amerike: The Golden Land

07/10/17 - 08/06/17

National Yiddish Tehatre

Museum of Jewish Heritage

http://nytf.org/event=amerike-the-golden-land-2

Arcadia

07/11/17 - 08/06/17

Potomac Theatre Project

The 16th Street Theatre

http://www.potomactheatreproject.org/2017-season

Bullet Catchers

07/20/17 - 08/05/17

Clutch Productions, Inc.

Judson Memorial Church

http://bulletcatcherstheplay.com

Dear Jane

07/26/17 - 08/26/17

Perry Street Theatricals

Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row

http://dearjanetheplay.com

False Stars

08/18/17 - 08/27/17

The pack

Paradise Factory

https://corkscrewfestival.org/false-stars

Indecent

04/04/17 - 08/06/17 (extended)

Vineyard Theatre

Cort Theatre

http://indecentbroadway.com

Marvin's Room

07/03/17 - 08/27/17

Roundabout Theatre Company

American Airlines Theatre

www.roundabouttheatre.org

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic

10/13/16 - 07/02/17 (extended)

The Elektra Theatre

07/08/17 - 01/14/18 (extended & moved)

New World Stages

http://www.puffstheplay.com/#tickets

A Raisin in the Sun

06/17/17 - 10/14/17

Harlem Repertory Theatre

Tato Laviera Theatre

http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html

RED

07/06/16 - 10/29/17

First Person Xperience

http://www.firstpersonxperience.com/red

Singing Beach

07/22/17 - 08/12/17

HERE

Theatre 167

http://here.org/shows/detail/1920

The Suitcase Under the Bed

07/21/17 - 09/26/17

Mint Theater Company

The Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row

http://minttheater.org/production/the-suitcase-under-the-bed

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 12/31/17 (extended again)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com

Unpacking: A Ghost Story Told in the Dark

07/26/17 - 08/13/17

Marina & Nicco

HERE Arts Center

http://here.org/shows/detail/1912

The Untold Yippie Project

08/03/17 - 08/19/17

Sunglasses After Dark

Access Theatre

https://www.facebook.com/SunglassesAfterDarkNYC

Waitress

04/24/16 - TBA

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php

To be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory, each show must meet three criteria: 50% of the playwrights, directors, and designers working on the production must be women or transgender artists; shows must be full productions (design elements included) that run for at least two calendar weeks in a New York City venue; and there must be a minimum of six performances over the course of the two week period.

Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is one of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights, The Women and Transgender Artists Database and The Parity Store - a digital storefront that offers works of art, exclusive products, and professional services - many at a discount - to the industry and audiences. One out of every $10 the company makes from The Parity Store funds The Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights.

