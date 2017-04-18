Jackie Burns, Lilli Cooper and More Join BROADWAY SINGS LADY GAGA

The lineup is complete for the 15th installment of the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series, honoring pop superstar Lady Gaga on May 8 at 8pm. The one-night-only concert will feature completely new arrangements of the hits of the eccentric singer, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations.

The full lineup will feature the talents of Jackie Burns (If/Then), Lilli Cooper (Spring Awakening), Matt DeAngelis(Waitress), and Hayley Podschun (Hello Dolly!), as well as the previously announced Nick Adams (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Claybourne Elder (Sunday in the Park With George), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Nathan Lee Graham (The Wild Party), Liz Larsen (Beautiful), Corey Mach (Hands on a Hardbody), Julia Mattison(Godspell), Lesli Margherita (Matilda the Musical), Jeremy Pope (The View Upstairs), A.J. Shively (Bright Star),Shayna Steele (Rent), and LaVon Fisher Wilson (Chicago).

The concert will give tribute to this groundbreaking artist and her greatest songs, including "Born This Way", "Poker Face, "Bad Romance", and "Paparazzi". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Lady Gaga's global album and single sales total over 170 million; she is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. She has twelve Guinness World Records, three Brit Awards, six Grammy Awards, one Golden Globe Award, and namedBillboard's Woman of the Year in 2015. She is also widely known for her social activism and philanthropic work, including LGBTQ rights and youth empowerment.

Broadway Sings Lady Gaga, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Invisible Thread, Wicked), will celebrate the success and talent of this influential, spectacular artist. More information about the series can be found online:www.broadwaysingsconcert.com or @BroadwaySings.

For tickets to the show, visit http://highlineballroom.com . Highline Ballroom is located at 431 W 16th Street. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show, or $20 with a student ID (at the door only). VIP tickets are also available for $65. All performers are subject to change.

