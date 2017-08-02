Illinois Celebrates Bicentennial with HAMILTON Chicago Ticket Giveaway

As part of its upcoming bicentennial celebration, the State of Illinois will be giving away 200 tickets to Hamilton in Chicago.

State leaders will select one-hundred winners from a self-made video competition. Winners will each win a pair of tickets to the historical hit's December 3rd matinee, the day that marks the official beginning of Illinois' bicentennial celebration.

To enter, Illinois high school and college students should submit a video of no more than 45 to 60 seconds, highlighting an important facet of Illinois history, or a notable person, place, or thing within the state. All contestants must end submissions with the line: "My name is _______ and I am Illinois proud."

For more information visit Illinois200.com.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama forHamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

